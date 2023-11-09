Series of Vandals Arrested for Placing Rocks on Road to Damage Vehicles in Kingston

Kingston, Massachusetts – A recent arrest has shed light on a series of deliberate acts of vandalism that have been plaguing the roads of Kingston over the past few months. The local police have reported incidents of large rocks being strategically placed in the middle of Pembroke Street, also known as Route 27, with the intention of causing damage to vehicles. These rocks, weighing between 15 to 20 pounds, were discovered in a heavily wooded and sparsely populated section of the road.

Authorities became aware of the situation when drivers started reporting damage to their vehicles. Some vehicles were fortunate enough to escape with only minor collisions, while others suffered catastrophic undercarriage damage, resulting in fluid spills and airbag deployment. Police have expressed serious concerns regarding the potential for accidents and even fatalities resulting from these deliberate obstructions.

In an effort to catch the responsible individual(s), the Kingston police took an unconventional approach. As part of their investigation, an undercover detective dressed in full camouflage positioned himself discreetly in the woods adjacent to the targeted area. Late one night, the detective observed a pickup truck stop with its tailgate open, and witnessed someone dropping a rock onto the road. The truck then continued on its way.

A few minutes later, police officers confronted Cameron Currier, a 31-year-old resident of Kingston, at his home. Although Currier admitted to driving the vehicle in question, he denied stopping on Pembroke Road. It was noted that Currier’s house was conveniently within view of the area where motorists would likely pull over after hitting the rocks, arousing further suspicion.

Currier has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including 11 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and nine counts of attempted malicious damage. However, authorities suspect that there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward. Police have urged anyone who hit a rock along Route 27 near Reed Street between February 2023 and the present to contact the Kingston police department.

The arrest of Cameron Currier marks a significant breakthrough in a case that has disrupted the community for months. Hopefully, with the perpetrator now apprehended, the residents of Kingston can breathe a sigh of relief and safely travel the roadways once more.