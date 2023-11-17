Impersonator Plagues Local Roads with Obstacles, Arrest Made

In a bizarre turn of events, an individual has been taken into custody for deliberately placing large rocks in the middle of a road in Kingston, Massachusetts. This unsettling act has been going on for the past few months, with rocks weighing between 15 to 20 pounds mysteriously appearing on the roadway, primarily on rainy nights.

Authorities became aware of this malicious activity on the heavily wooded and dimly lit section of Pembroke Street, also known as Route 27. It quickly became evident that these rocks were not naturally occurring but were deliberately placed there in an attempt to damage passing vehicles. The placement of the rocks was strategically done, keeping in mind the lack of residential properties in the vicinity, making it difficult for any witnesses to spot the culprit.

Drivers who encountered these road hazards had varied outcomes. While some were able to drive over the rocks without significant damage, others were not as fortunate. The impact of hitting the rocks caused damage to the undercarriage, resulting in fluid spills or even deploying airbags. Dustin Starr, one of the unlucky individuals to hit one of these rocks, shared his experience of the unsettling event. The rock he encountered had the estimated weight of 50 pounds, causing severe damage to his vehicle.

The implications of this dangerous act were far-reaching. Investigators expressed fears that someone could have lost their life in an accident caused by these rocks. Whether it be motorcyclists colliding with the obstacles or drivers swerving across the center line, the potential for fatal accidents was a chilling reality. Dustin Starr echoed these concerns, acknowledging the gravity of the situation and expressing his relief that no fatalities occurred.

In order to put an end to these perplexing incidents, detectives took an unconventional approach. Cloaked in full camouflage attire, a detective positioned themselves in the woods during a rainy night, closely monitoring the area. Shortly before midnight, the detective witnessed a pickup truck coming to a halt, with its tailgate open, and depositing yet another rock in the middle of the road. The vehicle then promptly departed towards Reed Street.

Officers wasted no time in apprehending the suspect. Merely minutes after the sighting, they arrived at the suspect’s residence, which conveniently overlooked the area where motorists would typically stop after encountering the rocks. Although the individual admitted to driving the vehicle, they denied any involvement in placing rocks on Pembroke Road.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Cameron Currier, a 31-year-old resident of Kingston. Currier now faces numerous charges, including 11 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and nine counts of attempting to commit the same crime. Despite his arrest, it is believed that there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.

The Kingston Police Department urges anyone who has experienced damage to their vehicle as a result of hitting a rock on Route 27 near Reed Street between February 2023 and the present day to contact them at 781-585-0523. It is important for those affected to report their experiences, as some individuals may not have initially realized the extent of the damage and suffered financial consequences due to repairs.

