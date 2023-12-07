Man Fatally Mauled in Pakistan Zoo: A Tragic Incident Shrouded in Mystery

A shocking incident unfolded at Sherbagh Zoo in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, as a man’s life was tragically claimed by a big cat within one of the enclosures. The discovery was made by the zoo’s cleaning workers who noticed a large feline roaming around with a shoe in its mouth. This peculiar sight raised suspicions among the staff, prompting them to investigate further. To their horror, they stumbled upon the lifeless body of an individual inside the enclosure.

The exact identity of the victim remains unknown, and the circumstances leading to his presence in the animal enclosure remain shrouded in mystery. It is yet to be determined how he managed to find himself in such a perilous situation. The local government official handling the case labeled the incident as an act of a lunatic, as the enclosure is inherently secured, making it unlikely for a sensible person to willingly jump into it. This assertion is reinforced by the presence of stairs behind the den, potentially providing a clue as to the entry point.

Upon closer examination, the victim’s body showed severe signs of mauling, particularly the legs, suggesting an extended encounter with the predatory animal. An initial assessment indicated that the victim’s demise had occurred several hours before the discovery. As authorities grapple with the grim task of uncovering the truth, forensic experts have been called upon to conduct a meticulous examination of the body in hopes of determining the precise cause of death.

The zoo, operated by Punjab’s wildlife department, is home to a diverse range of animals, including lions, tigers, and hyenas. Described as having “modern moated enclosures” on its official website, the zoo employs safety measures to ensure the well-being of visitors and the animals. However, this tragic incident has led to the immediate closure of the zoo pending the conclusion of the investigation into this devastating animal attack.

In response to this distressing event, the local government in Bahawalpur has established a committee tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident. The committee aims to compile a comprehensive report within a week, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this heart-wrenching tragedy.

