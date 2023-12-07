A Tragic Incident at Sherbagh Zoo: Man Fatally Attacked by Big Cat

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a man was found dead at Bahawalpur’s Sherbagh Zoo in Pakistan after zoo staff made a startling discovery – a big cat with a shoe in its mouth. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has left both visitors and zoo officials in shock (source: CBS News).

Officials have revealed that the zoo staff stumbled upon this horrifying sight while carrying out their routine cleaning duties. Little did they know that they would uncover a tragedy that would shake the entire community. Upon closer inspection, they found a body in the den of the big cat, leading them to suspect foul play (source: CBS News).

While investigations are ongoing, Zaheer Anwar, a government official, shared his initial thoughts on the matter. According to Anwar, it is highly probable that the individual met his unfortunate fate after jumping into the big cat’s den. Anwar expressed his disbelief, suggesting that this act may have been carried out by someone who was not in the right state of mind (source: CBS News).

The details surrounding the victim and his presence in the den remain unclear. One rescue worker, who preferred to be identified as Zafarullah, described the victim’s legs as heavily mauled, hinting at the ferocity of the attack. The investigation continues to uncover the identity and motives behind this tragic event (source: CBS News).

As this heartbreaking incident unfolds, authorities and zoo officials continue to grapple with the sorrow and confusion surrounding the tragic loss of life. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.