Tragedy Strikes at Pakistan Zoo: Man Found Dead in Big Cat Enclosure

In a shocking incident, a man was discovered lifeless inside a big cat enclosure at Sherbagh Zoo in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. The grisly discovery was made by zoo staff who were conducting routine cleaning activities. The presence of a shoe in the mouth of one of the big cats caught their attention, leading to the chilling discovery of the body.

Authorities have identified the man but are still investigating how he gained access to the enclosure. The zoo is home to both tigers and leopards, making it uncertain which specific big cat was involved in the tragedy. Officials have categorized the individual responsible for this unfortunate incident as a potential “lunatic,” reasoning that a rational person would not willingly venture into the secured den. It is suspected that the individual may have accessed the enclosure by jumping from the adjacent stairs.

Zafarullah, a representative of the rescue service 1122, described the victim’s legs as having suffered severe mauling. The identity and motive of the deceased are yet to be determined, and forensic experts are currently examining the body.

Sherbagh Zoo, operated by Punjab’s wildlife department, boasts modern moated enclosures that house various animals, including lions, tigers, and hyenas. The department has not released any official statements regarding this tragic incident.

This unfortunate event echoes recent incidents in which zookeepers have lost their lives. Just days before, a zookeeper in India was fatally mauled by a black bear due to an accidental oversight in securing the enclosure. Similarly, in 2000, a different zoo in Pakistan made headlines when the remains of a missing teenager were discovered in the lion enclosure.

Zoos play a vital role in conservation efforts and providing educational experiences for visitors. However, incidents like these serve as a reminder of the inherent dangers associated with these facilities. Proper safety protocols and continuous vigilance are imperative to prevent such tragic occurrences.

