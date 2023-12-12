Unidentified Stowaway Arrested in Los Angeles for Boarding Plane without Passport or Ticket

Authorities have detained an unidentified man in Los Angeles after he boarded a plane from Denmark without a passport, ticket, or any records. The stowaway, identified as Sergey Ochigava, faces criminal charges according to a federal criminal complaint. The man, who possesses Russian and Israeli identification, did not disclose his nationality or citizenship.

On November 4th, Ochigava arrived at Los Angeles International Airport and initially claimed that he had left his passport onboard the aircraft he had flown on. However, suspicions arose when the crew of the Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen reported that he had repeatedly changed seats throughout the journey. Additionally, he reportedly requested two meals while the flight attendants were serving other passengers and allegedly attempted to eat chocolate belonging to the cabin crew.

Further inquiries revealed that Ochigava was not listed on the flight manifest. Customs officers were unable to locate any records for him during the detainment process, eventually confirming his status as an unauthorized stowaway. During an interview with the FBI, Ochigava stated that he held a doctorate degree in economics and marketing and had most recently worked in Russia. However, he claimed to have not slept for three days and expressed confusion about the situation.

Remarkably, Ochigava professed ignorance about how he had managed to board the plane from Copenhagen without a ticket, as well as how he passed through airport security in Denmark without a boarding pass. As of now, Ochigava remains in federal custody and is scheduled to appear in court on December 26th. If convicted of being a stowaway on an aircraft, he could face up to five years in prison, as defined by the US federal code.

