New Malicious Dining Tactic: Man Fakes Medical Emergencies to Evade Restaurant Bills

Restaurants in a Spanish city have fallen prey to a cunning individual who has devised a deceitful plan to avoid paying his bills. This middle-aged man from Lithuania has been allegedly faking heart attacks as a means of escaping his financial responsibilities. The local media in Spain have been abuzz with reports of this audacious scheme, which has targeted numerous establishments in Alicante.

Alicante is a beautiful coastal city situated south of Valencia and southwest of Ibiza. It boasts attractions such as the Castle of Santa Barbara and is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. However, this city has recently played host to an array of incidents involving the alleged heart attack faker.

According to credible sources, this Lithuanian man has purportedly employed his devious tactic in at least 20 instances within a span of one year. The impostor’s most recent attempt occurred in September, drawing the attention of authorities. Upon being confronted at the El Buen Corner restaurant, he claimed to have money in his hotel room that he could use to settle the bill. However, when his ruse failed, he proceeded to fabricate a medical emergency related to his heart condition.

Law enforcement agencies, such as the Alicante National Police, have not taken this matter lightly. The alleged perpetrator was swiftly arrested following his attempt to abscond from the aforementioned restaurant. The authorities have confirmed that this is not an isolated incident, and the man’s case has been referred to the local court for further legal proceedings.

Shockingly, reports suggest that this individual often indulged in lavish meals including lobster and entrecote before resorting to his fraudulent actions to evade payment. The overall cost of the meals the man has attempted to evade is estimated to exceed $800.

As a consequence of his repeated offenses, the Lithuanian man has already spent approximately six weeks in jail for failing to pay fines. The local media has closely followed this intriguing saga, providing regular updates on the unfolding events.

