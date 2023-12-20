Turkish Man Arrested After Fatal Fall of Girlfriend During Marriage Proposal

A shocking incident in Canakkale, Turkey has led to the arrest of Nizamettin Gursu, a man whose girlfriend tragically fell to her death during a marriage proposal. The arrest comes after authorities discovered evidence of a scuffle before the fatal fall, according to a report from the Turkish daily newspaper BirGün.

The incident occurred five months ago when Gursu, accompanied by his girlfriend Yesim Demir, went to a ledge to propose. Gursu reportedly claimed that Demir accepted his proposal, but as he went back to his car to retrieve food and drinks, he heard her scream. To his horror, he discovered that she had fallen off the cliff.

However, further investigation revealed inconsistencies in Gursu’s account. The engagement ring he claimed to have given Demir was found in his pocket, raising doubts about the authenticity of his story. Moreover, authorities discovered broken glasses and a speaker at the scene, indicating a possible scuffle before the fatal fall.

Demir’s family informed investigators that she had expressed intentions to end the relationship with Gursu and that she would not have accepted his proposal. They also cast doubt on the idea that she would have willingly stood so close to the edge, considering her well-known fear of heights.

This tragic incident has left many questions unanswered. The authorities are diligently working to uncover the truth behind Demir’s fatal plunge, ensuring justice for her untimely death.