In a shocking turn of events, a man has been arrested after his girlfriend tragically fell 100 feet to her death during a scenic marriage proposal on a cliff in Turkey. Authorities investigating the incident have uncovered unsettling signs of a violent struggle.

The arrest of Nizamettin Gursu comes five months after the horrifying incident took place. On July 6, Gursu’s 39-year-old girlfriend, Yesim Demir, plunged off the cliff in Canakkale, a city located in northwestern Turkey. Details provided by Newsflash shed light on the harrowing sequence of events that transpired that fateful day.

Gursu initially informed authorities that Demir had accepted his proposal with a resounding “Yes.” However, as he momentarily left the scene to retrieve celebratory treats from his car, he was startled by a blood-curdling scream. Racing back to the picnic site, he discovered that his beloved had tragically fallen over the ledge.

However, a startling revelation emerged during the police investigation. The ring that Gursu claimed to have given Demir after she accepted his proposal was still securely tucked away in its box inside his pocket. This discovery immediately heightened law enforcement’s suspicion. Furthermore, shattered glasses and a broken music speaker found at the engagement spot suggested the possibility of a physical altercation.

In a twist of the narrative, Demir’s family revealed she had been planning to end the relationship with Gursu and would never have accepted his marriage proposal. They also disclosed that she suffered from panic attacks, making it highly unlikely that she would knowingly venture so close to the dangerous precipice.

Following a complaint filed by Demir’s family, Gursu was subsequently arrested. His initial portrayal as the grieving fiancé had convinced authorities that the location for the engagement had been chosen for its romantic ambiance. Gursu had claimed that they shared a few drinks and an unfortunate accident occurred, causing Demir to lose her balance and fall.

Although Demir initially survived the mighty 104-foot fall, she tragically succumbed to her injuries. The incident has shed light on the growing problem of femicide in Turkey, which pertains to the gender-based killing of women. Disturbingly, according to the Monument Counter, a memorial that digitally tracks the number of women killed by violence, at least 380 women have been killed by men in Turkey this year alone, while 383 lost their lives under similar circumstances last year.

Gursu is currently in police custody, awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in this heart-wrenching incident. The Canakkale police department in Turkey is actively involved in the ongoing investigation.

FAQ

What is femicide?

Femicide refers to the gender-based killing of women, often motivated by misogyny and patriarchal power dynamics. How many women have been killed in Turkey? According to the Monument Counter, at least 380 women have been killed by men in Turkey so far this year, while 383 lost their lives under similar circumstances last year.

