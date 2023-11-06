TV Journalist Assaulted on Live Broadcast Prompts National Conversation on Gender-Based Violence in Spain

In a shocking incident that unfolded on live television, a TV journalist in Madrid, Spain, was sexually assaulted by a man while reporting on an alleged robbery. The journalist, Isa Balado, was reporting for the program “En boca de todos” on Spain’s Cuatro channel when the incident occurred.

As Balado was speaking to the presenter in the studio, the man approached her and touched her bottom. Despite the distressing encounter, Balado attempted to continue with her report. Her colleague, Nacho Abad, noticed what had happened and demanded that the man be shown on camera. The camera then zoomed out to reveal Balado and the perpetrator.

Balado confronted the man on live television, expressing her anger and urging him to let her work. Instead of backing off, he continued to engage with her, even touching her on the head before finally walking away. Balado, showing remarkable professionalism, carried on with her report.

The incident received widespread criticism, leading to a national conversation on gender-based violence. Spanish politicians, including labor minister Yolanda Díaz and equality minister Irene Montero, condemned the assault, highlighting the pervasive issue of machismo and the need for stronger repercussions against aggressors.

Following the incident, the man was arrested by the police. However, to the disappointment of Balado’s colleagues and many others, he was released by the Madrid magistrate’s court. The decision sparked further outrage, with presenter Verónica Dulanto expressing her disappointment at the lack of accountability.

This incident comes at a time when Spain is grappling with the repercussions of sexual assault and gender-based violence. The recent accusation against Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish soccer federation, for kissing Women’s World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso without her consent has further intensified the conversation. Rubiales resigned from his position amidst staunch criticism.

Spain’s national police have posted a video of the perpetrator being led away in cuffs, and the investigation and criminal proceedings will continue. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for societal change and improved measures to protect and empower victims of gender-based violence.