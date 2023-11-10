A Tragic Discovery: Rescuers Find Numerous Deceased Individuals on Libyan Beach

In a deeply saddening turn of events, a brave rescue team from Malta has uncovered the presence of an alarming number of deceased individuals on a beach in the flood-stricken city of Derna, Libya. The Malta Civil Protection Department confirmed this heartbreaking discovery, revealing that the exact count of bodies remains uncertain due to the overwhelming magnitude of the situation.

Led by Natalino Bezzina, the Maltese team made their way to the distressed city promptly after receiving the call for assistance. Consisting of 72 skilled rescuers from both the military and civil protection department, the team spared no effort in their mission to aid the affected populace.

The initial revelation occurred when a four-person sub-team stumbled upon a cave situated near the shoreline. To their dismay, the cave housed seven lifeless bodies, tragically including three innocent children. These victims are believed to have been swept away by the forceful floodwaters caused by Storm Daniel, which resulted in the overflow and subsequent collapse of two nearby dams. Consequently, a significant portion of the coastal city found itself submerged in water.

As the team persisted in their search and rescue efforts, Libyan dinghies joined forces with them to intensify the operation, desperately seeking any potential survivors or casualties. It was during this united endeavor that the rescuers came across a small bay littered with debris and tragically, hundreds of deceased individuals.

While the exact number of bodies remains unconfirmed, the magnitude of this somber discovery serves as a painful reminder of the devastation experienced by the people of Derna. It is important to acknowledge the ongoing efforts of the Maltese rescue team, whose commitment and dedication have been unwavering in the face of such dreadful circumstances.

(Source: Reuters)