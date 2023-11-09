China Condemns Canadian Actions in South China Sea Encounter

In a recent incident over the South China Sea, tensions between China and Canada escalated after an encounter between a Canadian aircraft and PLA fighter jets. The Chinese government has criticized Canada’s actions, describing them as provocative and a violation of China’s sovereignty and security.

According to Chinese defense ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang, a Canadian helicopter approached the airspace around the Paracel Islands, also known as the Xisha Islands. The People’s Liberation Army’s naval and air forces identified the Canadian helicopter and issued warnings, but it failed to respond and engaged in actions such as flying at ultra-low altitude. Zhang referred to these actions as malicious and provocative with ulterior motives.

On the other hand, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair accused the Chinese air force of engaging in significantly unsafe behavior during the encounter. The Canadian Armed Forces stated that their CH-148 Cyclone helicopter was conducting routine exercises in the South China Sea when it was intercepted by two PLA J-11 fighter jets. One jet flew over the Canadian helicopter with little separation, causing turbulence, while another launched flares directly in front of the aircraft.

It is worth noting that all interactions between the Canadian aircraft and Chinese fighter jets occurred in international airspace and well outside any claimed territorial seas. The Canadian Armed Forces emphasized that their priority is the safety of all personnel involved and called for intercepts to be conducted in a safe and professional manner.

This incident is not the first time Canada has accused PLA jets of unsafe behavior. Just a few weeks prior, a Chinese aircraft buzzed a Canadian surveillance plane participating in a United Nations operation in the East China Sea.

As tensions over the South China Sea continue to simmer, it is crucial for countries to engage in dialogue and find peaceful resolutions. Both Canada and China should exercise restraint and prioritize the safety and security of all parties involved while respecting international laws and norms.