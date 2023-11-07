Malian Army Begins Releasing Troops Towards Kidal Amidst Escalating Conflict

The Malian army has initiated the deployment of troops towards the northern stronghold of Kidal, signaling an intensification of hostilities in the region. While the exact number of troops remains undisclosed, a convoy of 119 vehicles has set off from Gao and is currently stationed on the road north of the city. This strategic redeployment comes as a response to the resumption of clashes by the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) and an escalation in jihadist attacks against the army.

Kidal, located over 1,500 kilometers from the capital Bamako, has become a focal point for the Malian government’s sovereignty concerns. The region, controlled by a coalition of predominantly Tuareg groups, poses a persistent challenge to Bamako’s efforts to establish control and influence throughout the entire country. Junta leaders have consistently emphasized the restoration of state authority as a primary objective.

Previously seized by rebels during the 2012 insurrection, Kidal has remained under the control of the CMA despite attempts by the Malian army to regain power in 2014. The signing of the Algiers peace agreement in 2015 aimed to bring stability to the region, but jihadist groups, including the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), have continued to operate in large areas of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The recent surge in attacks on the Malian army coincides with the withdrawal of the UN stabilisation force MINUSMA from the region. As MINUSMA hands over its camps to Malian authorities, tensions rise over who should maintain control. The CMA demands the return of these camps, adding to the complex web of challenges faced by the Malian government.

Colonel Assimi Goita, the junta chief, has promised to reclaim control of the country from rebel and jihadist groups. With the redeployment of troops toward Kidal, the Malian army aims to reinforce its presence and restore stability. However, the road ahead remains arduous as the country grapples with a protracted conflict and the task of consolidating control over its vast territory.