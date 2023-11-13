The Sahel Security Pact: Strengthening Regional Defense and Cooperation

In a significant display of unity and commitment, the nations of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have recently joined forces to address the pressing security challenges in the Sahel region. These West African countries, which have been governed by military juntas, have signed a historic security pact, pledging to support and assist each other in the face of rebellion or external aggression.

The Sahel region has been grappling with the menace of Islamic insurgencies associated with groups like al Qaeda and the Islamic State. These threats have not only destabilized the affected countries, but also strained their relations with neighboring nations and international partners due to the successive coups d’état.

The most recent coup in Niger has further strained relations between the three countries and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) – a regional bloc that has actively voiced its concerns and even threatened the use of force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

The security pact, officially known as the Alliance of Sahel States, emphasizes the collective defense and mutual assistance framework among the signatory nations. It firmly states that any attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of one party will be considered an aggression against the others. The pact provides for individual or collective assistance, including the use of armed force, to counter such threats.

Mali’s junta leader, Assimi Goita, announced the signing of the pact on his social media account, underscoring the significance of establishing a comprehensive defense framework for Sahel stability. This move reflects the determination of these nations to confront the challenges head-on and jointly safeguard their territories and populations.

It is important to note that Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso were previously members of the G5 Sahel alliance joint force, which also included Chad and Mauritania. This force, supported by France and launched in 2017, aimed to combat Islamist extremist organizations in the region. However, Mali’s departure from the organization following a military coup and the subsequent dismissal of Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum’s statement declaring the force “dead” have brought about significant changes.

The strained bilateral relations between France and the Sahel states have added complexity to the security landscape. France has been compelled to withdraw its troops from Mali and Burkina Faso, further fueling tensions with the junta that assumed power in Niger. The refusal of France to recognize the junta’s authority, coupled with the withdrawal of troops and diplomats, has strained diplomatic ties between the two parties.

As the Sahel region continues to grapple with security challenges, cooperation and collective action are vital in confronting shared threats. The signing of the Sahel Security Pact marks a crucial step toward fostering a unified approach to defense, while also reaffirming the commitment of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso to regional stability and security.

