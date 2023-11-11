The Delay of Mali’s February Elections Leaves Democratic Rule in Limbo

The military junta in Mali has announced that the February elections will be postponed, citing technical reasons and further complicating the timeline for a return to democratic rule. The original plan to hold the first round of voting on February 4, 2024, followed by a second round two weeks later, was already a significant two-year delay from the initial agreement made by Mali’s interim authorities.

The junta’s statement attributes the delay to various factors, including an ongoing dispute with a French firm over a civil registry database. This dispute has resulted in the company, IDEMIA, allegedly holding the civil identification system, known as RAVEC, hostage due to unpaid bills since March. As a result, the registration of new eligible voters and the updating of the voter registry have become impossible, while the rollout of a new biometric identity card has been significantly hindered.

While IDEMIA has confirmed that its service has been shut down due to outstanding invoices, it also clarifies that it has no current contract with Mali’s interim authorities. The junta plans to migrate the existing civil identification data to a new system under the sole control of Mali.

The announcement of the election delay has raised concerns about the future of democratic governance in Mali. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the main political and economic body in the region, has not yet issued a comment on the matter. ECOWAS has been actively engaged in negotiations with Mali and other West African nations affected by coups, with the aim of restoring democratic rule within acceptable timelines.

