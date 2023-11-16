Mali Crisis: Tuareg Rebels Gain Control Amidst Escalating Violence

In a dramatic turn of events, Tuareg rebels have announced their successful takeover of the town of Bamba in northern Mali. This comes in the wake of their claim that they have killed over 80 soldiers in a separate attack. The government has confirmed that an army base was targeted in the Mopti region, but has not provided additional details.

The recent surge in violence takes place as the United Nations (UN) peacekeepers, stationed in Mali since 2013, are ordered to withdraw by the junta. The raid on Dioura, a town in the south, marked the furthest incursion by Tuareg rebels since the collapse of a peace agreement in 2015. This escalation coincides with an increase in violence perpetrated by Islamist militant groups, despite the deployment of Russian Wagner Group mercenaries in December 2021.

While the army had previously been targeted by al-Qaeda-linked jihadists in Bamba earlier this month, the recent clashes on Sunday, described as “intense” by the military, signal an ongoing confrontation. The Co-ordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), an alliance consisting of several Tuareg groups, including the rebels, released a statement claiming control over the area surrounding Bamba. Situated between Timbuktu and Gao along the River Niger, the rebels vehemently oppose the army’s occupation of bases vacated by departing UN troops.

It is worth noting that Tuareg rebels were once allied with the Islamist militant groups that seized control of northern Mali in 2012, prompting intervention from France and the UN. Despite signing the Algiers peace agreement with the government in 2015, the rebels have faced persistent attacks from jihadists based in the desert. This ongoing insurgency was a primary factor in the military coup in 2020, as the armed forces accused the civilian government of failing to ensure security. As a result, the military vowed to end the militant attacks, urging France to withdraw its forces while recruiting Wagner fighters. However, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project (Acled), there has been a 38% increase in violence targeting civilians in Mali this year. Acled attributes 33% of the attacks to an al-Qaeda-linked group, with the military and Wagner responsible for 29% as they extend their presence into long-neglected areas.

Acled’s report also highlights the brutal tactics employed by the Wagner Group, such as torture, summary executions, beheadings, ejection of prisoners from aircraft, and the booby-trapping of corpses. This intensified violence has raised concerns about the rekindled Tuareg rebellion and the growing jihadist insurgency, posing significant threats to the stability and security of civilian-populated areas across Mali.

The UN is set to complete its withdrawal from Mali by the end of December, leaving the country facing a challenging road ahead as it grapples with escalating violence and territorial disputes.