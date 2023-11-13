In a tragic attack that unfolded on the shores of the River Niger, at least 49 civilians have been reported dead as Islamist militants targeted a river boat in north-eastern Mali. This horrifying incident comes amid escalating violence in the region, with an army camp also falling victim to the militants, resulting in the loss of 15 soldiers. While the extremist threat continues to grow, the military’s reliance on Russian Wagner Group mercenaries is being questioned, despite claims that they are successfully pushing back against the militants.

The boat, which was traveling from the town of Gao to Mopti, became the focus of the militants’ assault. According to reports, armed terrorist groups launched rockets at the vessel, specifically targeting its engines. Consequently, the boat was immobilized, prompting the Malian army to swiftly intervene and evacuate passengers to safety. These distressing actions carry great significance, leaving an indelible mark on the nation.

Mali, under the rule of a military junta since 2020, has faced a multitude of challenges in recent years. The junta assumed power following widespread protests against then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, driven by frustrations over economic uncertainties, a disputed election, and a prevailing sense of insecurity. However, despite the initial support for the military intervention, data indicates that the government has made minimal headway in countering the Islamist militants who continue to hold sway over various parts of the country.

The insurgency in Mali initially took root in the northern regions in 2012, marked by ties to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Regrettably, these extremist groups have since expanded their influence, infiltrating regions across the Sahel and reaching the coastal nations of West Africa. The situation is deeply concerning, posing a significant threat not only to Mali but to the wider African continent.

