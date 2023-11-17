Mali’s Army Retakes Key Rebel Stronghold, Kidal

The recent developments in Mali have seen the country’s army regain control of Kidal, a significant town in the northern region that has been held by Tuareg rebels for nearly ten years. This marks a significant shift in the ongoing political and security crises that Mali has been grappling with.

Kidal has long been a stronghold for the Tuareg, an ethnic group at the center of the country’s conflicts. However, after three days of intense fighting, the Malian army, reportedly supported by Wagner group mercenaries, has successfully taken control of the town. While this is seen as a significant victory, the country’s junta has stated that the mission is not yet complete.

Colonel Assimi Goita, Mali’s interim president, emphasized that the objective of this operation is to ensure the country’s territorial integrity. As the military urges civilians in Kidal to remain calm, the rebel alliance known as the Permanent Strategic Framework (CSP) announced that they had strategically withdrawn from Kidal. The alliance, primarily made up of Tuareg armed groups, affirmed that despite this setback, the fight continues.

The Malian army, during its advance towards Kidal, encountered minimal resistance described as “low intensity skirmishes” from what they characterized as a coalition of terrorist armed groups. This highlights the complexity and ongoing security challenges faced by the Malian government.

The conflict in Mali stretches back more than a decade when a Tuareg rebellion led to the central government losing control of much of the northern region. The situation became further complicated when Islamist militants became involved. Since 2012, the country has experienced three coups, reflecting the deep-rooted political instability.

An agreement signed in 2015 aimed to integrate the Tuareg separatists into the national army and transfer control of Kidal to the Malian government. However, neither of these provisions has been effectively implemented, contributing to the protracted conflict.

In the past, French troops supported the Malian government by fighting against Islamist militants. However, the failure to address the underlying issues has resulted in a rejection of their assistance by the current military leadership, leading to the withdrawal of the last French soldiers in 2022. In their stead, the Malian junta turned to the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner for support, although the presence of these fighters has not been officially acknowledged.

As the UN peacekeeping mission withdraws from Mali, vacant bases are being targeted by both rebels and Islamist fighters, further exacerbating the security situation in the region.

<a href=’https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-60656979′>Source</a>

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)