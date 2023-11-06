Tuareg Rebels Gain Ground in North Mali as Clashes Intensify

Tensions between the Malian army and separatist rebels have reached a tipping point as the rebels claim to have seized yet another military base in the northern region of Bamba. The Co-ordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), comprising predominantly Tuareg groups, asserts that they have successfully taken control of the Bamba military base located in the Gao region.

These recent attacks by the CMA mark the fourth military base takeover by the rebels since August, following the departure of a UN peacekeeping mission that had helped maintain relative stability for years. The rebels have long voiced grievances regarding government neglect and have been striving for autonomy or independence in the desert region they refer to as Azawad.

In 2012, a Tuareg uprising was exploited by Islamist groups, only to be driven out of major towns through a French-led intervention the following year. In 2015, the CMA signed a peace agreement with the previous government and pro-government militias; however, tensions surged after two military coups occurred in 2020 and 2021. The junta, in collaboration with the Russian military contractor Wagner Group, displaced French troops and UN peacekeepers from the country.

The continuous clashes between the CMA and the Malian army reveal an ongoing battle for control over territory in Mali’s central and northern deserts. These conflicts have escalated in parallel with the withdrawal of the UN stabilization force MINUSMA, which was ousted by the ruling junta.

Moreover, the Malian army is not only confronted by separatist rebels but also faces attacks from al-Qaeda and Islamic State-linked insurgents. On September 7th, the military was targeted in Bamba, an operation claimed by the al-Qaeda-affiliated alliance, the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM).

As clashes intensify and rebel groups gain ground, the future stability of northern Mali remains uncertain. The struggles for power and control over the desert region continue to exacerbate tensions, ultimately hindering efforts to foster peace and development in the country.