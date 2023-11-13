Maldivians Vote in Runoff Presidential Election amid Regional Power Tug-of-War

Malé, Maldives – In a closely watched political contest, Maldivians headed to the polls on Saturday for a runoff presidential election that will determine whether India or China exercises greater influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation. With neither candidate securing more than 50% of the votes in the first round, the runoff has turned into a virtual referendum on regional power dynamics.

The incumbent president, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, elected in 2018, faces allegations from his main opposition candidate, Mohamed Muiz, that he has allowed unchecked Indian presence in the Maldives. The People’s National Congress, Muiz’s party, is seen as heavily pro-China.

During the first round, Muiz managed to secure a surprising lead with over 46% of the votes, while Solih garnered 39%. The president has defended the Indian military’s presence in the Maldives, stating that it was part of a bilateral agreement to construct a dockyard and assuring that it does not undermine the country’s sovereignty. On the other hand, Muiz has promised to remove Indian troops from the Maldives if elected and strives to achieve a more balanced trade relationship, which he claims is currently heavily in India’s favor.

The outcome of the runoff poses a significant challenge for Solih, as his chances largely depend on the support of a breakaway faction within his party. Mohamed Nasheed, a charismatic former president, formed his own party and candidate for the first round but has opted to remain neutral in the runoff election. Nevertheless, some of Nasheed’s supporters may choose to back Solih.

Under the leadership of former president Abdullah Yameen, the Maldives became a participant in China’s Belt and Road initiative. This ambitious project aims to enhance trade and enlarge China’s influence across Asia, Africa, and Europe through the construction of railways, ports, and highways. Muiz, an engineer who served as the housing minister for several years, was chosen as the fallback candidate for the People’s National Congress after Yameen was barred from contesting due to his conviction on charges of money laundering and corruption.

As an archipelago nation comprising 1,200 coral islands strategically located on the main shipping route between the East and the West, the Maldives holds a crucial position in the region’s geopolitical landscape. The country’s election echoes the ongoing power struggle between India and China, amplified by their competing interests in the Indian Ocean.

As Maldivians exercised their right to vote, opinions on the candidates’ positions varied among voters. Abdul Muhusin, who cast his vote for Solih, expressed satisfaction with the incumbent’s presidency, highlighting five years of political stability and prosperity. Conversely, Saeedh Hussein voted for Muiz, hoping for the removal of the Indian military presence, arguing that only Muiz has the ability to bring about these changes.

With more than 282,000 eligible voters, the outcome of the runoff election is eagerly awaited. Voters’ decision will shape the trajectory of the Maldives and reverberate across the region, potentially setting the course for the major powers in the Indian Ocean.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the significance of the Maldivian runoff presidential election?

The runoff election in the Maldives carries great significance as it has become a battleground between India and China for influence in the region. The outcome will determine which country holds greater sway over the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.

What are the main allegations against President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih?

Mohamed Muiz, the main opposition candidate, has accused President Solih of allowing unchecked Indian presence in the Maldives. Muiz’s party, the People’s National Congress, is perceived as pro-China, and he has promised to remove Indian troops from the Maldives if elected.

What is the Belt and Road initiative, and why is it relevant to the Maldives?

China’s Belt and Road initiative aims to expand trade and increase its influence by constructing infrastructure across Asia, Africa, and Europe. The Maldives, under the leadership of former president Abdullah Yameen, became a part of this initiative. The presence of China in the Maldives has implications for regional power dynamics and the country’s geopolitical significance.

How does the outcome of the election impact India and China’s rivalry in the Indian Ocean?

The election outcome will shape the balance of power between India and China in the Indian Ocean. A victory for Muiz, the candidate seen as pro-China, could strengthen China’s influence in the region. Conversely, a win for Solih, the incumbent president, may maintain the status quo and India’s foothold in the Maldives.

How important is the Maldives in the region’s geopolitical landscape?

As an archipelago nation located on the main shipping route between the East and the West, the Maldives holds strategic importance in the region’s geopolitical landscape. Its position in the Indian Ocean makes it a coveted territory for major powers seeking to exert influence and ensure control over key maritime routes.