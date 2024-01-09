Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu Strengthens Ties with China, Enhances Collaborative Efforts

Jan 09, 2024

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu recently embarked on a visit to China, highlighting the significant partnership between the two nations. Recognized as a staunch supporter of China, President Muizzu engaged in productive meetings with provincial officials in Fujian as part of his five-day visit.

While the official itinerary has not been disclosed by China, it is expected that President Muizzu will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, sign multiple agreements, and discuss areas of mutual interest. Demonstrating the importance of this visit, the foreign ministry in Beijing emphasized that it would further strengthen the bilateral ties between China and the Maldives.

Throughout the visit, President Muizzu expressed his deep appreciation for China’s collaboration in the Maldives’ developmental journey. In particular, during meetings with representatives from the China Communications Construction Company Limited, the president highlighted China’s integral role in the Maldives’ progress. The desire to elevate bilateral relations and enhance collaboration in various areas of mutual interest was a recurring theme in these discussions.

President Muizzu was also fortunate to meet with Zhou Zuyi, the secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China, Fujian Provincial Party unit, further solidifying the friendly ties between the Maldives and China. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, emphasized that the relationship between China and the Maldives has now entered a new historical phase, underscoring the significance of this visit and the subsequent cooperation between the two nations.

