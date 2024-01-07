A Controversy Surrounding Indian PM Modi: Maldives Suspends Officials for Insults

In a recent turn of events, the government of Maldives has taken disciplinary action against three deputy ministers who made derogatory remarks about India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, who were employed by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts, faced consequences for their comments against Modi on a popular social media platform. These officials referred to him as a “clown,” “terrorist,” and “puppet of Israel” in response to a video promoting tourism in Lakshadweep, an Indian Union territory in the Arabian Sea.

The remarks made by these individuals have attracted attention from various quarters. The Indian High Commission in Maldives raised the issue with the Maldivian government, highlighting the offensive nature of the comments. Notably, prominent Indian celebrities, including Bollywood actors and sports stars, expressed their discontent over the behavior of the Maldives officials. Akshay Kumar, a popular Indian actor, expressed his surprise and disappointment, stating that India sends a significant number of tourists to the Maldives, making the officials’ comments even more unwarranted.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the matter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives released a statement clarifying that these derogatory remarks on social media do not represent the views of the Maldivian government. The statement emphasized that such opinions are personal and should not taint the strong friendship between India and Maldives. Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also condemned the use of “hateful language” against India and stressed the importance of preserving the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

The controversy has caught the attention of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who has ordered an investigation into the incident. President Muizzu is evidently concerned about the potential repercussions, considering the significant number of Indian tourists who visit the Maldives. Tourism plays a crucial role in the Maldivian economy, accounting for almost one-third of its overall revenue.

Interestingly, this controversy arises just days before President Muizzu’s scheduled state visit to China. Both India and China have been involved in a struggle for influence in the region. During his campaign for the presidential election, Muizzu vowed to alter the Maldives’ traditional “India first” policy and remove the small Indian military presence in the country. However, since assuming power, President Muizzu has adopted a more diplomatic approach, indicating that he does not plan to replace Indian forces with Chinese troops.

While this incident raises questions about the diplomatic relationship between India and the Maldives, it is imperative to remember that personal remarks on social media do not reflect the stance of the entire country. The governments of India and Maldives continue to work towards strengthening their friendship and maintaining peace and cooperation in the region.

FAQ

Q: What were the derogatory remarks made against Indian PM Narendra Modi?

A: The officials referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “clown,” “terrorist,” and “puppet of Israel” on social media.

Q: How did the Indian High Commission in Maldives respond to the issue?

A: The Indian High Commission raised the matter with the Maldives’ government, expressing their concerns about the offensive remarks.

Q: How did Indian celebrities react to the incident?

A: Bollywood actors and sports stars expressed their discontent over the derogatory comments made by the Maldives officials.

Q: What was the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives?

A: The Ministry issued a statement clarifying that the derogatory remarks on social media do not represent the views of the Maldivian government.

Q: What is the significance of President Muizzu’s scheduled state visit to China?

A: President Muizzu’s visit to China comes at a time when both India and China are vying for influence in the region. It is important to note that President Muizzu has indicated he does not plan to replace Indian forces with Chinese troops, despite his previous statements during the election campaign.

(Source: Reuters)