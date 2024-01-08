Maldives Faces Consequences for Insulting Indian Prime Minister on Social Media

In a recent development, the Maldives government has taken swift action by suspending three deputy ministers who made derogatory comments about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The officials from the Youth Ministry used a social media platform to refer to Modi as a “clown,” a “terrorist,” and a “puppet of Israel.”

The President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, has ordered an investigation into the matter and suspended the deputy ministers pending the outcome. The government released a statement emphasizing that these personal opinions do not reflect the views of the government.

What prompted these online posts? It all started when Modi shared pictures of the pristine beaches of India’s Lakshadweep islands, which are located around 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the Maldives. Some individuals interpreted Modi’s post as an attempt to draw tourists away from the Maldives, which heavily relies on tourism for a significant portion of its economy. Given that Indians form the largest group of international visitors to the Maldives, this stirred concerns among those responsible for the nation’s economy.

It’s worth noting that President Muizzu, who came into power after winning the election last year, promised to move away from the Maldives’ previous “India first” policy in a region where India and China compete for influence. Additionally, he pledged to remove the Indian troops stationed in the Maldives. However, since taking office, his anti-India rhetoric has notably decreased. According to sources, the Maldives government was worried about potential repercussions resulting from the social media posts targeting Modi.

While the suspension of the deputy ministers highlights the Maldives’ commitment to maintaining a healthy relationship with its neighboring countries, it is also imperative to acknowledge the importance of fostering respectful dialogue on social media platforms. Insulting foreign leaders not only reflects poorly on individuals but also has the potential to strain diplomatic relations.

