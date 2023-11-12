Maldives Presidential Run-off Highlights Geopolitical Implications

The idyllic and picturesque Maldives islands are once again thrust into the global spotlight as voters queue in a run-off election for the presidency, setting the stage for a heated contest between divergent geopolitical forces. The election presents a choice between the incumbent leader, who leans towards India, and a strong contender with pro-China leanings.

In the initial round of voting three weeks ago, opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu held a slim lead over President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih by a margin of 6 percentage points. However, a recent poll conducted by the local Baani Center think tank revealed that the incumbent was still ahead with 30% support, while Muizzu trailed at 24%, leaving 36% of voters undecided.

Today, thousands of Maldivians crowded polling stations across 187 islands, known for their pristine beaches and luxury resorts, to cast their ballots. Additionally, Maldivians residing in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Britain, and Abu Dhabi also exercised their voting rights. The election process has been running smoothly so far, with no reported issues, according to Fuwad Thowfeek, the President of the Elections Commission.

President Solih, vying for a second five-year term, has championed an “India first” policy during his tenure. In contrast, Muizzu’s campaign has been marked by a strong anti-India sentiment, symbolized by their “India out” stance. Muizzu’s coalition vows to remove the Indian military presence in the Maldives, including several surveillance aircraft and around 75 personnel.

Strikingly, Muizzu’s entry into the race has been backed by former President Abdulla Yameen, an influential figure with pro-China leanings. Yameen’s attempt to contest the election was thwarted when the Supreme Court banned him from doing so due to his prior conviction for corruption and money laundering.

The outcome of the Maldives’ presidential run-off election holds profound geopolitical implications for regional powers, as both India and China vie for influence in the strategically positioned Indian Ocean archipelago. As the world watches, the voters’ choice today will not only shape the Maldives’ future but may impact the regional power dynamics as well.

