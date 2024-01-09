Maldives Seeks Boost in Chinese Tourism Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

In a bid to revive its tourism industry, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has urged China to increase the number of tourists visiting the island nation. The appeal comes after a diplomatic row with India, which led to a cancellation of reservations by Indian tourists. While addressing the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province, Muizzu described China as the country’s “closest” ally and praised the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects implemented by President Xi Jinping. These infrastructure projects have been hailed as the most significant in Maldivian history. Muizzu’s request for more Chinese tourists is an attempt to regain China’s position as the primary tourism market for the Maldives.

It is worth noting that the Maldives and China have also signed a USD 50 million project to develop an integrated tourism zone in the Indian Ocean island. This partnership aims to boost tourism and strengthen economic ties between the two countries. However, tensions arose when some Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to the suspension of three deputy ministers and condemnation from the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI).

Despite the recent controversy, India has remained the largest tourist market for the Maldives. In 2023, India saw 209,198 arrivals, followed closely by Russia with 209,146 arrivals, and China with 187,118 arrivals. However, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, China held the top spot with over 280,000 tourists. Unfortunately, China’s tourism industry has experienced a decline due to domestic restrictions and economic slowdown. Chinese tourists, who were once known for their international travel, have significantly reduced their trips abroad.

President Muizzu’s administration is determined to diversify the Maldives’ economic base and ensure economic security. The government aims to strengthen the tourism industry and attract more visitors. Muizzu also emphasized the importance of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed with China in 2014. The FTA aims to enhance bilateral trade and investments, particularly in the export of fish products to China. The Maldives and China have a strong history of commercial ties, and Muizzu sees the FTA as a symbol of their close relationship.

To further bolster economic growth, Muizzu invited Chinese companies to invest in various projects, including the relocation of the Male Commercial Port to Thilafushi, the development of Velana International Airport, the construction of additional airports, and the expansion of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

As tensions persist between the Maldives and India, the island nation is seeking alternative sources of tourism and economic partnerships. While the outcome of Muizzu’s appeal to China remains to be seen, the Maldives continues to face the challenge of balancing diplomatic relations and its tourism industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What led to the diplomatic tensions between the Maldives and India?

– Diplomatic tensions arose due to derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he shared a video of himself on a beach in Lakshadweep.

2. Which country is the largest tourist market for the Maldives?

– India has been the largest tourist market for the Maldives, followed by Russia and China.

3. What is the significance of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects in the Maldives?

– The BRI projects, initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, have delivered major infrastructure developments in the Maldives, contributing to its economic growth.

4. What is the aim of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the Maldives and China?

– The FTA aims to enhance bilateral trade and investments, with a focus on increasing the export of fish products from the Maldives to China.

