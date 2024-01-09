The Maldives Seeks Support from China Amidst Backlash from Indian Tourists

NEW DELHI – The Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu, has appealed to China for increased support in the form of tourism amidst a growing boycott campaign in India. The boycott has arisen due to derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Modi. While the Maldivian government swiftly suspended the ministers involved, the incident has sparked outrage across India, which had been the Maldives’ top tourist market in 2023.

President Muizzu, known for his pro-Beijing stance, is currently on a five-day visit to China to address the situation. During his visit, President Muizzu praised China as the Maldives’ “closest” ally and development partner. He specifically commended Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), highlighting its significant impact on the Maldivian infrastructure.

In his address to the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province, President Muizzu also requested China to increase the flow of Chinese tourists to the Maldives. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, China had been the largest source of tourists for the Maldives. President Muizzu expressed his desire to regain this position, referring to the previous statistics where China ranked third after India and Russia in terms of tourist traffic to the Maldives.

Recent reports from Maldivian media indicate that the two countries have signed a $50 million project to develop an integrated tourism zone in the Indian Ocean island. This collaboration further demonstrates the strong partnership between China and the Maldives.

Despite China’s previous dominance as a tourist source for the Maldives, the country is currently facing challenges with reviving its domestic and foreign tourism sectors due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown. As a result, Chinese tourists, who were once frequent international travelers, are now limiting their holiday destinations due to financial constraints caused by the economic downturn.

The remarks made by the suspended Maldivian ministers have sparked a diplomatic dispute between India and the Maldives, leading to calls for a boycott of the Maldives by Indian travel portals and tourists. In response, these portals and tourists are promoting alternative Indian destinations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)? The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a global development strategy initiated by the Chinese government in 2013. It aims to promote infrastructure development and enhance international trade connectivity between China and countries along the proposed routes. What are the primary tourist markets for the Maldives? Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the primary tourist markets for the Maldives were India, Russia, and China. Why has the Maldives sought support from China amidst backlash from Indian tourists? The Maldives, which heavily relies on tourism as a key economic driver, is seeking support from China to alleviate the impact of the boycott campaign initiated by Indian tourists. By requesting China to increase the flow of its tourists to the Maldives, the country aims to maintain its tourism industry’s stability and economic growth. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the tourism industry in the Maldives? Like many other countries heavily dependent on tourism, the Maldives has faced significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The implementation of travel restrictions and lockdown policies has led to a decline in international tourist arrivals, impacting the Maldivian economy. However, the country is working towards recovery by exploring collaborations and strategies to revive its tourism sector.

