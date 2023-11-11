Maldives Opposition Candidate Projects Victory in Presidential Run-off

In a surprising turn of events, Mohamed Muizzu, the opposition candidate, is projected to win the presidential run-off in the Maldives. The Elections Commission of the Maldives has announced that Muizzu secured 54 percent of the ballots, defeating the incumbent Mohamed Solih. The previous round of elections earlier this month did not result in an outright victory for either candidate.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih graciously conceded defeat after the official count confirmed Muizzu’s lead. Instead of using a direct quote, we can describe Solih’s acceptance of the election results as a testament to the democratic process.

During the first round of voting on September 8, Muizzu emerged as the unexpected frontrunner, gaining 46 percent of the cast ballots. Solih, on the other hand, faced obstacles such as low voter turnout and internal division within his own party, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), resulting in a 39 percent victory.

This run-off holds significant implications for the Maldives’s foreign policy, specifically in determining China and India’s competition for influence in the strategically positioned archipelago.

Following Muizzu’s triumph, Mohamed Shareef, a senior member of the Progressive Party of Maldives, expressed the result as a reflection of the patriotism of the people. He emphasized the need for neighboring countries and bilateral partners to respect the Maldives’ independence and sovereignty. Shareef also indicated that Muizzu’s victory is a mandate to revive the economy and secure the release of former President Abdulla Yameen, currently serving a prison sentence for corruption and money laundering.

While incidents of electoral violence were reported, watchdog group Transparency Maldives did not provide specific details.

With over 282,000 eligible voters, the turnout reached 78 percent an hour before the polling stations closed.

Solih, aged 61, will serve as the caretaker president until the inauguration of his successor on November 17.

Regarding the India-China angle, Muizzu positioned himself as pro-China, criticizing Solih for allegedly allowing India to have unchecked presence in the Maldives. Conversely, Solih maintained that the Indian military’s presence was solely for the purpose of constructing a dockyard as per an agreement between the two governments, assuring that the country’s sovereignty would not be compromised.

Muizzu promised to address the trade imbalance with India and remove Indian troops if elected. However, experts, including former Maldivian Foreign Minister Ahmed Shaheed, believe that the election verdict primarily reflects public discontent with the government’s failure to meet economic and governance expectations rather than concerns over Indian influence.

Furthermore, Solih faced setbacks when Mohamed Nasheed, a charismatic former president, broke away from the MDP and fielded his own candidate in the first round. Nasheed chose to remain neutral in the second round, influencing the dynamics of the election.

It is notable that during Yameen’s presidency from 2013 to 2018, the Maldives became a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to develop infrastructure across Asia, Africa, and Europe. Despite this, Shaheed suggests that Muizzu is unlikely to drastically alter the foreign policy and will maintain a balanced approach between India and China.

