New Delhi Slams Maldives Minister for Controversial Comments on PM Modi

New Delhi has expressed its disappointment and disapproval after a Maldives government minister made derogatory comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The controversial remarks by Mariyam Shiuna, the Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts, have sparked outrage and prompted a wave of support for India from former Maldivian ministers.

Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the use of hateful language against India and emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong and positive friendship between the two nations. Similarly, former minister Ahmed Adeeb strongly condemned the derogatory and racist comments made by a group of Maldivian politicians towards Prime Minister Modi and the Indian citizens.

Former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid called on the government to reprimand the officials responsible for the remarks, stating that public figures must maintain decorum and protect the interests of the people and the country. He also highlighted the long-standing relationship between India and the Maldives, emphasizing their historical bond and mutual respect.

The controversy began when PM Modi posted about snorkeling in Lakshadweep during his visit, which led to discussions about the potential for the island Union Territory to become an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives. However, this suggestion upset some in the Maldives, resulting in derogatory comments from Mariyam Shiuna and another minister accusing India of targeting their archipelago.

The fallout from these remarks has already had consequences, with many Indians canceling their tour bookings in the Maldives and the hashtag #BoycottMaldives gaining traction on social media. Former Youth Minister Ahmed Mahloof expressed concern about the economic impact of an Indian boycott and called on the government to take swift action to address the issue.

The Maldives government, after receiving criticism from former President Mohammed Nasheed, has distanced itself from the comments made by Mariyam Shiuna and others. In response, the ministers responsible for the derogatory remarks have been suspended.

It is crucial for both countries to prioritize maintaining strong diplomatic ties and fostering positive relations. Dialogue and understanding are key to resolving such disputes and preserving the friendship that has been built over the years.

