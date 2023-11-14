New Article: Battle for Influence in the Maldives: India and China go Head-to-Head in Presidential Election

The Maldives, a picturesque archipelago in the Indian Ocean, is currently in the midst of a closely contested election for its presidential seat. This electoral battle carries significant weight as it is viewed as a struggle for influence between two major global powers – India and China.

President Ibrahim Solih, who seeks a second five-year term, has shaped his leadership with an “India-first” policy during his tenure. While he enjoys a slight lead in the polls, his main rival, Mohamed Muizzu, is backed by a coalition that has historically maintained close ties with China. This coalition has launched a campaign advocating for an “India out” policy, with promises to remove the presence of Indian military assets in the Maldives.

The emergence of Mohamed Muizzu as a formidable competitor in this election is a direct result of former President Abdulla Yameen’s dismissal from the race. Yameen was banned from participating in the election by the Supreme Court due to a conviction for corruption and money laundering. This paved the way for Muizzu to enter the political arena and challenge President Solih.

Election day saw a significant turnout, with thousands of Maldivians queuing up early at polling stations across the 187 islands. Additionally, citizens living abroad in countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Abu Dhabi have the opportunity to vote at designated polling stations. The participation of voters both within the Maldives and abroad highlights the significance of this election for the nation.

Early reports from the Elections Commission indicate a smooth voting process without any disruptions or delays. The polls are scheduled to close in the afternoon, and final results are expected to be announced on Sunday. In the event of a close race where no candidate secures a majority, a second-round vote will be held on September 30 to determine the ultimate victor.

As the election unfolds, it is interesting to note that a recent poll conducted by the Baani Center think tank revealed that President Solih commands the support of 21% of respondents, while Mohamed Muizzu garners the backing of 14%. However, a significant portion of the electorate, approximately 53%, remains undecided at this late stage. This uncertainty among voters adds to the suspense surrounding the outcome of this closely watched election.

The battle for influence between India and China in the Maldives underscores the growing regional dynamics in the Indian Ocean. Both nations have long recognized the strategic importance of this archipelago and are keen to exert their influence over its political landscape. The election serves as a platform for these competing powers to consolidate their position in the region.

