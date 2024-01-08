Maldives Envoys Summoned Over Disparaging Remarks Against India’s PM Modi

New Delhi: In a recent development, the Maldives envoy has been summoned by the Indian government in response to derogatory remarks made by three ministers from the island nation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These remarks came following PM Modi’s visit to the Lakshadweep islands, which some Maldivian lawmakers interpreted as an attempt to promote the Union Territory as a rival tourist destination to the Maldives.

The statements made by the ministers, accompanied by photographs of PM Modi during his Lakshadweep trip, sparked outrage within the Maldives itself. Many prominent leaders within the country criticized the derogatory remarks against India, which they consider to be their “closest neighbor.” Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed termed the comments as “appalling” and urged the government to distance itself from such statements.

Responding to the controversy, the Maldivian foreign ministry clarified that the government is aware of these “derogatory remarks” on social media platforms but emphasized that they are personal opinions and do not reflect the official stance of the Maldivian government. In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry stated, “The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives.”

As a consequence of the ministers’ remarks, three individuals have been suspended: Maryam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid. Allegedly, several Indian tourists have also reportedly canceled their planned vacations to the Maldives as a result of this controversy.

