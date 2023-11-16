Pro-China Candidate Emerges Victorious in Maldives Election, Signaling Shift in Regional Influence

An opposition candidate with strong ties to China has won a crucial runoff election to become the next president of the Maldives, dealing a significant blow to Indian influence in the strategically located archipelago. Mohamed Muizzu secured an impressive 54 percent of the votes, according to the Elections Commission of the Maldives. Incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih conceded defeat, acknowledging Muizzu’s victory. This outcome may have far-reaching implications for the geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Having emerged triumphant, Muizzu wasted no time in calling for unity among the people of the Maldives to work together towards building a prosperous future and preserving the nation’s freedom. The election outcome has shed light on the deep division between pro-India and pro-China factions in the Maldives, both of which vie for influence over the Indian Ocean island country. As major players in the region, India and China have been competing for control in the Maldives due to its strategic location and potential for trade and security interests.

Interestingly, the United States has been making efforts to strengthen its relationship with the Maldives, recognizing the significance of this island nation. The recent appointment of a resident ambassador there underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to elevating bilateral ties between the two countries. The State Department has officially congratulated Muizzu on his election victory and expressed the desire to deepen the partnership between the U.S. and the Maldives.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to Muizzu. In his message, Modi reiterated India’s commitment to enhancing the longstanding India-Maldives bilateral relationship. However, Muizzu’s win signifies a shift away from his predecessor’s “India First” policy, which aimed to forge closer ties with New Delhi through trade agreements and military cooperation.

Previously, former President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom had pursued a different path, aligning the Maldives more closely with China. This shift resulted in the initiation of several major infrastructure projects financed by Beijing, as part of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. Yameen faced allegations of human rights abuses during his rule and was subsequently imprisoned on corruption charges upon losing office. Muizzu, one of Yameen’s allies, took on the mantle of presidential candidate after a court ruling barred Yameen from running.

Campaigning on an “India Out” platform, Muizzu criticized the military presence of foreign powers on Maldivian soil, arguing that it undermined the country’s sovereignty. He pledged to expel all Indian military personnel from the Maldives and tapped into popular discontent over the country’s economic performance. Muizzu’s victory has been seen by some as a reflection of growing nationalist sentiments in the Maldives.

While this election outcome has been hailed as a diplomatic setback for India, it is important to note that Muizzu has reassured that his intention is not to sever ties with New Delhi. In fact, he is expected to make his first international visit to India, following in the footsteps of previous Maldivian presidents. It remains to be seen how the newly elected president will navigate the delicate balance between regional powers and safeguard the interests of the Maldives.

FAQs: