Maldives Urges India to Withdraw Military Presence, Seeks Amicable Solutions

The Maldives, under the leadership of President Mohamed Muizzu, has formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the archipelago. Recognizing the democratic mandate given to him by the Maldivian people, President Muizzu expressed the hope that India will respect their will and honor the request.

While details of the ongoing discussions between the two governments have not been disclosed, it has been agreed that they will explore “workable solutions for continued cooperation.” These solutions may involve the use of two helicopters and a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft that India has provided to the Maldives. It is worth noting that these aircraft have played a crucial role in emergency medical evacuations and have served the interests of the Maldivian people.

President Muizzu, who campaigned on the removal of Indian military personnel, has made it clear that he aims to ensure the Maldives has no foreign military presence on its soil. However, he also acknowledged the significant role played by the Indian helicopters in providing emergency medical services.

The Maldives has expressed its respect for the security concerns of all countries and is entitled to the same respect for its own security. President Muizzu emphasized the need to draw a clear line when it comes to the security of the Maldives while fostering constructive relationships with neighboring countries.

The discussions between President Muizzu and Indian Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju also encompassed the progress of various India-supported projects in the Maldives. Both leaders highlighted the importance of expediting the Greater Male Connectivity Project and addressing any issues that may be delaying its implementation.

The Maldives National Defence Force has recently highlighted the role played by Indian assistance in areas such as humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and combatting illegal maritime activities. Over the past five years, Indian personnel have carried out more than 500 medical evacuations, saving 523 lives. Additionally, more than 450 missions were conducted to safeguard the maritime security of the Maldives.

As the discussions between the Maldives and India continue, it is hoped that they will lead to amicable solutions that address both countries’ interests and strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Source: Hindustan Times