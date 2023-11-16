Malaysian Rock Art Reveals Stories of Elite-Indigenous Conflict

A recent study led by the Griffith Center for Social and Cultural Research and The Sarawak Museum Department has shed light on the rich history of Gua Sireh Cave in Sarawak, Malaysia. The findings reveal a heartbreaking narrative of conflict between the Indigenous peoples and the Malay elites.

The limestone cave, located about 55 km southeast of Kuching, is a popular site known for its charcoal drawings that adorn its walls. Managed by the Bidayuh community in collaboration with The Sarawak Museum Department, the drawings depict the Indigenous resistance against frontier violence during the 1600s and 1800s AD.

For the first time, researchers have dated the drawings with the help of radiocarbon analysis. The results show that the drawings were created between 280 and 120 cal BP (AD 1670 to 1830), aligning with a period of increased conflict in the region. It was during this time that the Malay elites imposed heavy tolls on the local hill tribes, including the Bidayuh.

The study marks the first instance of determining the chronometric age of Malaysian rock art through radiocarbon dating. Dr. Jillian Huntley, co-lead researcher, explains that the team had to confirm that the drawings were made with charcoal, as only carbon-bearing materials can be radiocarbon dated. Through their analysis, they discovered that charcoal from various species of bamboo was used, and the drawings have remarkably survived due to being drawn on limestone.

The rock art found in Gua Sireh is just a piece of a larger puzzle. Similar black drawings can be found throughout the Philippines, Borneo, Sulawesi, and Peninsular Malaysia. These drawings are believed to be connected to the dispersion of Austronesian-speaking peoples.

Previous research conducted by the Griffith Center has already revealed early black drawings in the Philippines dating back to ~3500 cal BP and ~1500 cal BP in southern Sulawesi. Dr. Huntley emphasizes that these black drawings have been a prevalent art form for thousands of years. The drawings in Gua Sireh provide insights into the experiences of Indigenous peoples during colonization and territorial violence.

Distinguished Professor Paul Tacon, another co-lead researcher, explains that the drawings in northwest Borneo depict people, animals, ships, and geometric/linear designs. At Gua Sireh, people are depicted wearing headdresses, some armed with shields, knives, and spears. The scenes portray various activities such as hunting, butchering, fishing, fighting, and dancing. While clues like introduced animals gave some hints about the age of the drawings, it was difficult to interpret their meaning without more precise dating.

The insight gained from the research was also informed by the oral histories of the Bidayuh people, who still hold custodial responsibilities over the cave. According to Mr. Mohammad Sherman Sauffi William, a Bidayuh descendant and curator at The Sarawak Museum Department, Gua Sireh served as a refuge during the violent territorial conflicts of the early 1800s. Facing the demands of a harsh Malay Chief to surrender their children, the Bidayuh refused and sought shelter in the cave. They successfully defended the cave from a force of 300 armed men, although they suffered losses and several members were taken prisoner.

This groundbreaking study offers a poignant glimpse into the struggles and resilience of Indigenous communities in the face of conflict and colonization. The rock art of Gua Sireh stands as a testament to their history and enduring spirit.

(Source: [Griffith Center for Social and Cultural Research](https://www.griffith.edu.au/asia-institute/centre-for-social-and-cultural-research))