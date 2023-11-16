Malaysia asserts its position on China’s claims in the South China Sea

Malaysia firmly rejects the latest edition of China’s “standard map” that extends China’s claim to almost the entire South China Sea, including areas off the coast of Malaysian Borneo. The dispute in the South China Sea has been a growing concern as China continues to assert its dominance, disregarding the international court ruling in 2016 that invalidated its “nine-dash line” claim and emphasized adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982.

China’s increasingly assertive actions in recent years, such as building military outposts and deploying coast guards and maritime militia in the region, have caused confrontations with other claimants, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, and Taiwan.

Malaysia stated that the new map, with its nine-dash line, represents China’s unilateral maritime claims that overlap with Malaysia’s claims in Sabah and Sarawak. However, Malaysia refuses to recognize China’s claims in the South China Sea as outlined in this edition of the map, emphasizing that it has no binding effect on Malaysia.

The historical basis for China’s nine-dash line dates back to the Xia dynasty, almost 4,000 years ago, according to Chinese records. Nonetheless, Malaysia, like India, remains firm in rejecting China’s claims as lacking a valid foundation.

Malaysia acknowledged the complexity and sensitivity of the South China Sea sovereignty issue, emphasizing the need for dialogue and consultation in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS. Malaysia reiterates its commitment to pursuing negotiations for an effective and substantive code of conduct in the South China Sea. The aim is to reach a swift conclusion that ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Despite Chinese threats, Malaysia remains resolute in its determination to continue exploring for oil and gas off the coast of Borneo. In 2021, Malaysia summoned the Chinese ambassador to express its protest against the presence and activities of Chinese vessels in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off Borneo.

China’s activities in the South China Sea have also caused discontent in the Philippines. Incidents, such as the firing of a water cannon by the Chinese coast guard at a Filipino ship and the alleged use of a “military-grade laser” on Philippine vessels, have led to diplomatic tensions between these nations. China has a history of seizing strategic locations in the South China Sea, including Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines in 2012 and the Paracel Islands from Vietnam in 1974.

While tensions continue to rise, Malaysia stands firm in its position, urging all parties involved to remain objective, calm, and refrain from over-interpreting the issue. The resolution of the South China Sea disputes requires a collaborative approach that respects international law and safeguards the interests of all involved parties.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the South China Sea dispute?

The South China Sea dispute is a complex territorial dispute involving several countries, including China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, and Taiwan. It revolves around competing claims to territories, resources, and maritime rights in the South China Sea. What is China’s nine-dash line?

China’s nine-dash line is a demarcation line that China uses to claim territorial sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea. The line is based on Chinese historical records dating back to the Xia dynasty, but it has been deemed invalid by an international court ruling in 2016. What is UNCLOS?

UNCLOS stands for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. It is an international agreement that defines the rights and responsibilities of nations in the use and management of the world’s oceans. UNCLOS provides a framework for resolving maritime disputes and ensuring the sustainable use of ocean resources. Why is the South China Sea strategically important?

The South China Sea is strategically important due to its abundant natural resources, including fisheries and potential oil and gas reserves. It is also a major shipping route, facilitating the transport of goods and energy resources between the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

