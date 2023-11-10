Malaysia Takes Stringent Measures to Combat Forest Fire Pollution

Malaysia is ramping up efforts to combat the alarming air pollution caused by forest fires, with the aim of safeguarding public health and preserving its environment. The country’s Department of Environment has announced a multi-pronged approach, including cloud seeding and school closures, to address the deteriorating air quality resulting from fires used to clear land for palm oil and pulp and paper plantations in neighboring Indonesia.

The western region of Peninsular Malaysia has witnessed a sharp decline in air quality, with 11 areas recording unhealthy Air Pollution Index (API) readings. While Indonesia denies any smoke drifting over its borders, a regional meteorological agency reported almost 250 hotspots indicating fires on Sumatra and Borneo islands, none of which were detected in Malaysia.

To combat the pollution, Malaysia plans to induce rain by seeding clouds when API readings reach 150 or more for over 24 hours. Additionally, schools and kindergartens will halt all outdoor activities when API readings hit 100 and close completely at 200.

The severity of the situation has prompted environmental organizations like Greenpeace to call for legislative measures that hold plantation companies accountable for the pollution they cause. Greenpeace Southeast Asia’s regional campaign strategist, Heng Kiah Chun, emphasized the need for a domestic transboundary haze act to deter irresponsible practices within the industry.

Raising awareness about the impact of forest fires on air quality is crucial, not only for Malaysia but for all countries in the region. The implementation of stringent regulations and collaborative efforts between governments and environmental organizations are vital for curbing the harmful effects of these fires. By addressing the root causes and taking proactive steps to mitigate the pollution, Malaysia aims to set an example for other countries to follow in ensuring cleaner and healthier environments for its citizens and future generations.