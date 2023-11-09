Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim Determined to Recover Stolen Funds from 1MDB Scandal

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has vowed to recover the stolen funds from the 1MDB money laundering scandal, indicating that he may pursue a lawsuit against investment bank Goldman Sachs. In an exclusive interview with CNBC, Anwar expressed his intentions to reopen negotiations with Goldman Sachs, accusing them of being complicit in the crime. He emphasized that the bank has not been cooperative so far, leaving him with no choice but to pursue legal action.

Anwar stressed that it is crucial to hold those responsible accountable and ensure the funds are returned to the people of Malaysia. He argued against punishing the Malaysian citizens by burdening them with the repayment. Instead, Anwar believes it is the responsibility of Goldman Sachs to return the money, stating, “If you assault me, I can forgive you; if you put me in jail, I forgive you; but if you steal from the people, I will have to get it back.”

While acknowledging the progress made by Malaysian agencies in recovering a significant portion of the stolen funds, Anwar made it clear that he intends to go beyond that. He mentioned ongoing discussions with Goldman Sachs, admitting that they are complex and exploring other potential routes due to the high costs associated with lawsuits in the U.S.

The disagreement between Malaysia and Goldman Sachs revolves around the amount of money that the government has recovered and whether an interim payment is due. If the dispute remains unresolved, arbitration will be pursued as a means of settling the matter.

Anwar’s determination to recover the stolen funds stems from his commitment to good governance and democratic accountability. He called for support from Western countries, particularly the United States, to help Malaysia in its efforts to regain the money. Anwar juxtaposed the focus on democratic values with the actions of Goldman Sachs in this scandal.

As the political landscape in Malaysia continues to evolve, Anwar seeks to deepen his reform agenda. His ruling coalition managed to retain control in recent state elections, paving the way for further reforms. Anwar’s pledge to fight corruption and unite Malaysians of diverse backgrounds highlights the divisions and challenges within Malaysian society.

While he upholds the importance of Malay rights and the position of Islam, Anwar also aims to refocus Malaysia’s affirmative action policies. He believes that a shift towards need-based affirmative action, rather than race-based, will foster inclusivity and reduce animosity. Anwar aims to establish a more equitable system that uplifts all Malaysians and promotes meritocracy while addressing the country’s developmental needs.