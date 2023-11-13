Malaysia, India, and Taiwan Voice Concerns Over China’s Controversial Territorial Map

In a recent development, Malaysia, India, and Taiwan have expressed their strong objections to China’s latest territorial map. The map, titled the “standard map,” was released by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources and has sparked controversy due to its perceived expansionist claims.

One of the contentious details in the map is China’s assertion of its territorial rights over the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau. This claim has been met with protests from India, which has consistently maintained its sovereignty over these regions.

Similarly, Malaysia has raised objections to the inclusion of part of its maritime area off Borneo as part of China’s territory. This move has fueled tensions between the two countries, as Malaysia asserts its rights over these waters.

In addition to the aforementioned regions, China’s new map also encompasses Taiwan and significant portions of the South China Sea. This inclusion has intensified the longstanding territorial disputes in the region and drawn criticism from Taiwan and other neighboring countries.

It is important to note that such claims made in this map have been met with widespread skepticism and rejection. The international community has largely condemned China’s expansionist agenda, urging for the peaceful resolution of territorial disputes through dialogue and adhering to international laws.

FAQs:

Q: What is China’s “standard map”?

A: China’s “standard map” refers to an official document published by the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources that outlines the country’s territorial claims and the extent of its jurisdiction.

Q: Why are Malaysia, India, and Taiwan objecting to China’s map?

A: Malaysia, India, and Taiwan have voiced their concerns over China’s map due to its perceived expansion of territorial claims, which infringe upon their respective territories. These countries reject such claims and defend their sovereignty and sovereign rights.

Q: How significant are these objections?

A: These objections underscore the ongoing territorial disputes in the region and the unwillingness of the respective nations to accept China’s unilateral claims. They contribute to the broader geopolitical tensions in the area.

Sources:

– Reuters