Malaysia Implements Ban on Israeli-owned and Linked Shipping: A Stand for Palestinian Rights

Malaysia made a significant move on Wednesday by enforcing a ban on all Israeli-owned and flagged ships from docking at its ports. This decision also extended to any vessels headed to Israel. The ban, effective immediately, was put in place as a response to Israel’s actions in its conflict with Hamas.

The Malaysian government, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, stated that this sanction was a direct consequence of Israel’s disregard for basic humanitarian principles and its violation of international law. Their ongoing conduct was described as a “massacre and continuous cruelty against the Palestinian people.” Anwar Ibrahim, a prominent world leader staunchly against Israel and its backers, especially the United States, faced pressure from mass rallies in Malaysia sparked by the ongoing bombardment of Gaza following Hamas’ deadly October 7 attacks.

The ban on Israeli-owned and linked shipping is not a sudden decision for Malaysia. The country, together with neighboring Indonesia, Brunei, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Pakistan, has long championed Palestinian rights and causes, leading to its non-recognition of Israel. To emphasize this standpoint, Malaysian passports bear the inscription “Valid for all countries except Israel,” while Israeli passport holders are prohibited from entering Malaysia without prior permission.

The government’s statement also mentioned the previous allowance of Israeli-registered companies and ships to dock in Malaysia since 2005. However, in an important shift in policy, the current government has decided to override this past decision. Specifically, they singled out the Israel-based global shipping company ZIM, pointing out that ZIM vessels have been docking in Malaysia since 2002.

This bold move by Malaysia is a clear demonstration of their commitment to standing up for Palestinian rights. By implementing this ban on Israeli-owned and linked shipping, they aim to send a powerful message to the international community about the ongoing conflict and the need for a just resolution.