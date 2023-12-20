A Fisherman’s Revelation: Unearthing the Mystery of Malaysia Airlines MH370

In a startling revelation, a seasoned fisherman has come forward with a surprising claim that he stumbled upon a significant piece of the missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370. Kit Olver, retired Australian fisherman, asserts to have discovered what he believes is a wing of the commercial liner while fishing off the coast of South Australia in September or October of 2014.

Olver describes the find as an enormous wing, surpassing the size of a private plane. “I’ve questioned myself; I’ve looked for a way out of this,” he expressed to the Sydney Morning Herald. “I wish to Christ I’d never seen the thing…but there it is. It was a jet’s wing.”

Accompanied by George Currie, the only other surviving member of the trawler crew present during the discovery, Olver reveals that they encountered numerous challenges while attempting to recover the wing. Due to its immense size and weight, the wing stretched out and ultimately tore their net, rendering it impossible to raise it onto the deck. Currie recognizes the significance of their find, stating, “As soon as I saw it, I knew what it was. It was obviously a wing, or a big part of it, from a commercial plane. It was white, and obviously not from a military jet or a little plane.”

Despite their best efforts, the crew was forced to sever the $20,000 net. Olver, now retired and growing older, remains adamant that he can provide authorities with the precise coordinates of where the wing was found, more than nine years after the discovery. Unfortunately, when Olver initially contacted the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) upon arriving at the port, they showed little interest and dismissed his findings as a mere part of a shipping container.

This revelation sheds new light on the perplexing mystery of MH370, which vanished on March 8, 2014, with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Despite the most expensive ocean search in history, spanning years and costing approximately $200 million, no signs of the wreckage were uncovered.

The discovery by Olver and Currie marks a significant development, presenting authorities with tangible evidence that could potentially aid in finding answers for the families of those aboard MH370. As searches conducted in the Southern Indian Ocean, the believed crash site, yield no results, this finding offers renewed hope in unravelling the enigma surrounding the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.

