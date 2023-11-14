Disruptive Passenger Arrested for Allegedly Threatening In-flight Explosion

A 45-year-old passenger of Malaysia Airlines has been apprehended and charged for allegedly threatening to detonate explosives on a flight from Australia to Malaysia. The incident occurred on Monday when Muhammad Arif, a resident of Canberra, began causing disruption aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH122.

Authorities took immediate action after Arif claimed to possess explosives while on board the Airbus A330. The plane, which had departed Sydney Airport en route to Kuala Lumpur, was forced to return to Sydney due to the incident. The disruption unfolded approximately three hours into the scheduled eight-hour flight.

Eyewitnesses, such as Velutha Parambath, recounted their experience on the flight. Parambath mentioned that Arif initially caught everyone’s attention by praying out loud before takeoff. However, Arif’s behavior escalated around 30 minutes into the flight. He reportedly stood up, started pushing and shoving fellow passengers, and made insinuations about carrying explosives in his backpack.

Despite the disruptive situation, passengers managed to remain calm as they awaited resolution. Nearly three hours passed as authorities conducted their investigations and detained Arif.

Subsequently, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged Arif with making a false statement regarding a threat to damage an aircraft. Additionally, he is accused of failing to comply with the cabin crew’s safety instructions. If found guilty, Arif could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of over 15,000 Australian dollars ($7,300).

Arif’s defense lawyer, Mostafa Daoudie, informed the court that his client was dealing with serious mental health issues and was not in a sound state of mind. However, Magistrate Greg Grogin denied Arif’s request for bail.

