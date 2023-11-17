Malawi’s President Implements Austerity Measures to Revive Economy, Suspends Foreign Travel

In a move to revive Malawi’s struggling economy, President Lazarus Chakwera has implemented a series of austerity measures, including the suspension of all foreign trips by government officials, including himself. The president made the announcement during a televised address, emphasizing the need for tough measures to heal the country’s economic woes.

One of the key measures is the suspension of foreign travel for all ministers who are currently outside the country. They have been directed to return home, and the suspension will remain in place until March next year. Any travel deemed necessary during this period will require personal authorization from the president’s office.

To set an example, President Chakwera has decided to curtail his own travel plans, including canceling his attendance at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai later this month. This decision comes as a response to criticism over his frequent foreign travel, as reported by local media.

Additionally, the president unveiled other austerity measures, such as a 50 percent reduction in fuel entitlements for cabinet ministers and senior government officials. This measure aims to cut down on government expenditure and promote fiscal responsibility.

In an effort to provide relief to civil servants, President Chakwera has requested the inclusion of provisions for a reasonable wage increase in the midyear budget review, as directed to the minister of finance. This proactive step acknowledges the importance of supporting workers, especially during challenging economic times.

Furthermore, the president has ordered a decrease in income tax for individuals. This move aims to alleviate the tax burden on workers who have experienced a loss in income value. By lowering the tax burden, the government hopes to provide some financial relief to its citizens.

Malawi is currently facing an economic crisis, characterized by fuel shortages, inflated food prices, and a shortage of foreign exchange. In response to these challenges, the country’s central bank recently devalued the local currency against the United States dollar by nearly 30 percent. These austerity measures implemented by President Chakwera are part of a broader strategy to address the economic crisis and pave the way for a more stable and prosperous future for Malawi.

