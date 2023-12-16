Musk Encourages Increased Birth Rates in Italy to Preserve Culture

Elon Musk, renowned entrepreneur and CEO of various innovative companies, was the star guest at an annual conference hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party. The event took place against the backdrop of an ice-skating rink and the historic Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome. In his address to the crowd, Musk emphasized the importance of procreation in Italy, which currently faces one of the lowest birth rates globally.

Italy’s cultural preservation was singled out as a significant concern by the Meloni government, and Musk urged the audience to “make more Italians” to counteract the decline. While Meloni herself has been a vocal opponent of surrogacy, a practice that is prohibited in Italy, Musk’s personal involvement in surrogacy was not mentioned during the conference.

Interestingly, Meloni, a self-professed fan of fantasy literature, drew inspiration from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” for the naming of the Atreju conference. This connection between Tolkien’s work and Italy’s post-Fascist far-right parties adds an intriguing layer to the cultural context of the event. Previous editions of the conference featured renowned figures such as Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orban, highlighting its significance within the conservative political landscape.

The venue itself, Castel Sant’Angelo, is a prominent historical site with ties to both the Roman Empire and the papal state. Currently serving as a public museum, it provided an unconventional setting for the political gathering. The ongoing renovation of the nearby square created an atmosphere more reminiscent of a construction zone, with visible cranes and portable toilets dotting the area.

During his interview at the conference, Musk expressed his concerns about what he referred to as the “woke mind virus,” suggesting it was spreading from the United States to Italy. He criticized its influence and labeled it as “evil.” Commenting on international investments in Italy, Musk cited the country’s low birth rate as a potential obstacle.

The discussion also touched on Musk’s vision of humanity as a “multi-planet species” and the importance of skilled immigration. He emphasized that immigrants should contribute positively to society and be hardworking individuals. The issue of irregular immigration, which has been a significant political concern in Italy, further fueled the audience’s enthusiasm.

When asked about recent controversial comments directed at advertisers who left X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk declined to engage but did suggest that Disney has fallen victim to the “woke mind virus.” He even posed the question, “What would Walt Disney think of Disney today?” Artificial intelligence was another topic of discussion, with Musk describing it as the “biggest inflection point since homo sapiens.” He acknowledged the potential risks associated with AI and advocated for responsible regulation.

As the conference concluded, Musk’s words resonated with attendees, highlighting the need for increased birth rates to safeguard Italy’s cultural identity. While Italy grapples with challenges such as irregular immigration and the influence of the “woke mind virus,” it is clear that Musk’s ideas and insights left a lasting impact on the conservative audience.