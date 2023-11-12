Wildfires Rage in Greece and Spain’s Canary Island of Tenerife: Devastation and Climate Concerns

The recent outbreak of major wildfires in Greece and Spain’s Canary Island of Tenerife has caused widespread destruction and raised concerns about the impact of climate change on these natural disasters. Gale-force winds and arid conditions fueled the flames, resulting in tragic consequences.

In Greece, two people lost their lives, and two firefighters were injured as the fires raged across the country. The central Viotia region witnessed the recovery of a body, believed to be a man who died while attempting to save his sheep from the smoke inhalation. In the northeastern Evros region, another man was found dead in a burned forest. The fires forced evacuation orders in several areas, including the northern regions of Alexandroupolis, Komotini, Kavala, and Orestiada, as well as the central region of Viotia and the island of Evia.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Canary Islands have been grappling with a week-long wildfire, which is believed to have been started deliberately. The fire has spiraled out of control, consuming approximately 13,400 hectares (33,000 acres) of forest and scrubland. Over 12,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas. Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has declared that the fire zone will be officially designated as a catastrophe area, making it eligible for reforestation funds and compensation for affected residents.

These devastating wildfires are part of a worrying trend across Europe. European Union officials attribute the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires to climate change. They point out that 2022 has already become the second-worst year in terms of wildfire damage, surpassed only by the catastrophic wildfires of 2017.

As governments and emergency services scramble to combat these fires, questions arise about the long-term strategies needed to address the challenges posed by climate change and mitigate the devastating impact of wildfires.

