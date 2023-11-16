A Different Perspective on Hurricane Franklin: The Hidden Dangers of Distant Storms

As Hurricane Franklin gains strength and approaches Category 4 “major” status, attention is primarily focused on the potential impact it will have on Bermuda and the Atlantic Basin. However, a less-discussed but equally significant concern arises from the distant hurricane’s ability to generate dangerous rip currents that pose a serious threat to Maine’s coastline.

While Franklin will remain several hundred miles away from Maine, with no landfall expected on the East Coast, its presence will still be felt in the form of long swells and rip currents. These hidden dangers may not bring rain or wind to the region, but they have the potential to endanger swimmers and beachgoers along the coastline.

To ensure maximum safety, it is highly recommended to swim near a lifeguard this week as Franklin moves off the East Coast. Lifeguards are trained to recognize and respond to rip currents, providing a crucial layer of protection for those enjoying Maine’s shores.

But what exactly are rip currents? Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that flow away from the shore. They can occur at any beach with breaking waves and are typically most hazardous during high surf conditions or with the presence of a distant hurricane. It is crucial to be aware of these currents and know how to escape them if caught in one.

As we focus on the potential impacts of Franklin, it is important to remember that Tropical Storm Idalia is also expected to intensify and bring significant impacts to Florida. The Big Bend area, in particular, is at risk of storm surge, flooding rains, and strong winds. With the potential to reach “major” status, Idalia must not be overlooked as a potential threat.

In the midst of these broader concerns, Maine’s attention should be directed towards the midweek rip current risk brought forth by Franklin. While the forecasted wave heights may seem insignificant, it is crucial to recognize that the hidden dangers lie beneath the water’s surface. Long swells of more than 10 seconds, along with rip currents, have the potential to catch swimmers off guard and create hazardous situations.

Remember to stay informed by following credible sources for the latest updates on Franklin’s progress. While social media can be a helpful tool, ensure that the information you receive is accurate and reliable. Stay safe, be cautious, and enjoy the natural beauty of Maine’s coastline responsibly.