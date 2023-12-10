The Potential Impact of Proposed Changes to US Immigration Policy

In recent discussions, Congress has been exploring significant changes to the immigration system in exchange for providing financial aid to Ukraine and Israel amid their conflicts. President Joe Biden has expressed a willingness to make substantial compromises on border policies to address Republican demands for border security reform. The current concerns from Republicans stem from the increasing number of migrants crossing the southern border, which they view as a security threat due to insufficient screening measures and strain on the country’s resources. Moreover, Republicans struggle to justify sending billions of dollars abroad while ignoring the border situation at home, even during times of war.

However, many immigration advocates, including some Democrats, argue that some of the proposed changes would significantly weaken protections for vulnerable individuals who are in desperate need of assistance. These advocates express concerns that the suggested reforms may not effectively address the chaos at the border, further exacerbating the challenges faced.

While much of the negotiation is occurring behind closed doors, there are some issues currently under discussion:

1. Humanitarian Parole: Humanitarian parole grants entry into the United States by bypassing the regular immigration process. It is usually reserved for urgent humanitarian reasons or when there is a significant public benefit. Typically, individuals admitted through humanitarian parole are given temporary permission to stay but do not have a path to U.S. citizenship. The U.S. has historically utilized humanitarian parole to admit individuals from various nations, including Hungary in the 1950s, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos in the 1970s, and Iraqi Kurds who collaborated with the U.S. in the 1990s. (source: cato.org)

Since President Biden took office, humanitarian parole has been extensively relied upon. For instance, nearly 80,000 Afghans were airlifted to the U.S. following the Taliban’s takeover, and tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have been admitted. Furthermore, the administration announced plans in January to admit 30,000 individuals monthly from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela through humanitarian parole, provided they had a financial sponsor and flew directly to the U.S. instead of attempting entry at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Inclusive of the latest figures, nearly 270,000 individuals have entered the country through this program. Additionally, 324,000 individuals have secured parole appointments using CBP One, a mobile app used for parole grants at land crossings with Mexico. Republicans have criticized these programs, arguing that they circumvent Congress and enable the admission of large numbers of individuals with limited legal paths. Texas even filed a lawsuit against the administration seeking to halt the program targeting Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans.

2. Potential Changes to Asylum: Asylum is a form of protection that permits migrants to stay in the U.S. and pursue a path to American citizenship. To qualify for asylum, individuals must demonstrate a legitimate fear of persecution based on specific criteria, such as race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinions. Seeking asylum requires being physically present on U.S. soil, and those who meet the initial screening requirements undergo credible fear interviews. If they have a substantial likelihood of gaining asylum, they can remain in the U.S. to present their case in immigration court, a process that can span several years. During this time, asylum-seekers may work, start families, and establish their lives.

Critics of the proposed changes emphasize concerns that altering the asylum system may result in diminished protections for individuals fleeing persecution in their home countries. They argue that modifying the criteria or procedures for granting asylum could undermine the fundamental principles of refugee protection and humanitarian values.

The outcome of these discussions remains uncertain, as negotiations continue and different perspectives are considered. The potential changes to immigration policy have far-reaching consequences, impacting the lives of many individuals seeking safety and opportunities in the United States.

