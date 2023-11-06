Airlines Suspend Flights to Ben Gurion Airport Amidst Escalating Conflict in Israel

In the wake of a large-scale surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel, several major airlines have decided to suspend their flights to Ben Gurion International Airport. United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are among the carriers that have temporarily canceled operations to and from the airport located near Tel Aviv. The decision comes as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies, resulting in hundreds of casualties and thousands of injuries.

The airlines have emphasized the importance of passenger safety and security as their primary concerns. While United Airlines expressed the intention to resume operations in the future, they explained that flights to Tel Aviv would remain suspended until conditions allow for a safe and secure environment for travel. Both Delta and American Airlines have also stated that they will closely monitor the situation and make necessary adjustments to their operations.

In addition to United, Delta, and American Airlines, other airlines such as Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates, Ryanair, and Aegean Airlines have also canceled flights to Ben Gurion Airport. However, it is important to note that commercial air links with Eilat, Israel’s second international airport and popular tourist destination on the Red Sea, have not been affected.

These flight cancellations reflect the airline industry’s commitment to prioritizing the well-being of passengers and crew members amidst escalating tensions. As the security situation in Tel Aviv remains uncertain, airlines are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of their operations and passengers. Travelers are advised to stay updated with the latest information from their airlines and follow any guidelines or instructions provided.

The current suspension of flights to Ben Gurion Airport highlights the impact of geopolitical conflicts on air travel and the aviation industry as a whole. As the situation develops, it remains to be seen when regular flight operations will resume. Until then, airlines will continue to closely monitor the security situation while prioritizing the safety of their passengers and crew members.