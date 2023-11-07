Qatar Airways Exploits Loophole to Operate Ghost Flights in Australia

Qatar Airways has recently come under scrutiny for operating ghost flights between Melbourne and Adelaide in Australia. These flights, which carry minimal or no passengers, allow the airline to bypass Australia’s aviation laws and make extra trips to the country.

To hide the low passenger numbers, Qatar Airways uses multi-leg flights. For instance, a flight from Doha to Melbourne would have an additional stop in Adelaide, which is registered as the final destination. Passengers disembark in Melbourne, while only a few continue to Adelaide. The numbers of passengers remaining on these flights are typically in the single digits, and no ticket sales are permitted for domestic passengers traveling to Adelaide.

The airline utilizes this strategy to avoid existing caps on weekly trips to Australia’s major airports. By landing at Adelaide Airport, which is not included in the list of major airports, Qatar Airways can make additional journeys to Melbourne without any restrictions. While this may benefit the airline’s operations, it raises concerns about exploiting aviation regulations and increasing unnecessary carbon emissions.

Ghost flights have become a global issue, with airlines flying empty planes to maintain valuable airport slots. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many European airlines operated empty flights to preserve their airport deals. German airline Lufthansa, for example, ran 18,000 ghost flights in the winter of 2021-2022 to secure its positions at major airports.

The environmental impact of ghost flights is significant. Aviation is responsible for 2% of global energy-related carbon pollution, and these empty flights contribute to unnecessary emissions. According to Greenpeace, the yearly pollution caused by ghost flights is equivalent to the emissions of 1.4 million cars.

Efforts are being made to address this issue. The Australian Department of Infrastructure and Transport has intervened, ensuring that passengers and cargo can now be accommodated on these previously near-empty flights between Adelaide and Melbourne. However, lawmakers and the aviation industry need to take further steps to discourage such practices and reconsider policies that prioritize airport slots over environmental sustainability.

It is crucial for the aviation industry to prioritize reducing its carbon footprint and operating flights that are genuinely necessary. By doing so, airlines can minimize their environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future for air travel.