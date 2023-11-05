Maine Prepares for Tropical Storm Philippe’s Arrival

Maine residents are once again on high alert as Tropical Storm Philippe makes its way towards the state. Although the storm is currently about one thousand miles away, it is expected to approach the Maine coastline. As of Wednesday morning, Philippe is approximately 150 miles away from St. Thomas and 815 miles away from Bermuda, with sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. The storm is currently moving at a speed of 9 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Philippe is considered a disorganized storm despite bringing heavy rains to the British and U.S. Virgin Islands. However, experts anticipate that it will gain speed as it continues heading northward on Thursday and Friday.

One major concern is the potential interaction between Philippe and a developing rainstorm approaching from the west. Depending on the precise nature of this interaction, Maine could experience amplified rainfall and gusty winds from both systems. The timing of these combined storms suggests that the area should expect rainfall starting on Saturday and possibly lasting into Saturday night.

Maine’s Total Weather team of meteorologists is closely monitoring both Philippe and the approaching rainstorm. They will continue to provide detailed forecasts and updates on the impact of these systems as they draw closer to the state.

Residents are advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. It is always better to be prepared and aware of any potential risks associated with severe weather events.