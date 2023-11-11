Exclusive: Mahua Moitra’s Unwavering Response to Expulsion Threat in Cash for Query Scam

In a recent turn of events, Mahua Moitra, a prominent politician, has defiantly responded to the expulsion threat made against her in the cash for query scam. Instead of being deterred, Moitra considers this threat as a badge of honor.

The cash for query scam refers to a political scandal where politicians are accused of accepting bribes in exchange for raising questions in the parliament. This unethical practice undermines the democratic principles and integrity of the legislative process.

Moitra, known for her unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability, has emerged as a strong voice against corruption. With her impassioned speeches and relentless pursuit of justice, she has gained significant attention and respect.

In response to the expulsion threat, Moitra does not shy away from expressing her steadfast position. Rather than being intimidated, she sees this threat as an affirmation that she is truly making a difference. Her strong character and unwavering dedication to serving the interests of the people have enabled her to confront adversity.

When asked about the allegations raised against her, Moitra declined to comment on the specifics. However, her actions speak volumes about her commitment to fighting corruption. She has consistently demanded a thorough investigation into the cash for query scam, urging authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

This expulsion threat serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by those who dare to question the status quo. While some may cower in fear, Moitra’s response exemplifies her courage and determination.

FAQ:

