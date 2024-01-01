A Strong Earthquake Rocks Japan, Triggering Tsunami Warnings

A powerful earthquake struck Japan, prompting the issuance of tsunami warnings in the western regions. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a quake in Ishikawa and adjacent prefectures, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The agency immediately issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa, while issuing lower-level tsunami warnings and advisories for the rest of Honshu’s northwestern coast.

The earthquake, which occurred at around 4:10 pm local time (07:10 GMT) in the Noto region of Ishikawa prefecture, led to a swift call for evacuation. Public broadcaster NHK urgently instructed all residents to move to higher ground. NHK also reported that waves exceeding one meter (3.3 feet) in height had already reached the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa. Furthermore, another earthquake warning was subsequently issued for Ishikawa.

US and Japanese agencies raised concerns about potential hazardous tsunami waves reaching heights of up to five meters (16.5 feet) along the north coast of central Japan, within 300km (186 miles) of the quake’s epicenter. The effects of the earthquake were felt in Tokyo, where buildings swayed, though no damage or casualties were initially reported.

In the midst of this natural disaster, it is essential to note that Japan’s Kansai Electric has detected no abnormalities at nuclear plants in the affected area. However, South Korea’s meteorological agency has warned that the sea level in parts of the Gangwon province along the east coast may rise.

Japan is well-known for being among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. With its geographical location atop several tectonic plates, the nation continuously faces seismic activities that require vigilance and preparedness.

